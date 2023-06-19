Disability Dirt Day offers off-road adventure for those with disabilities

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a thrill, there's an exciting program for those with disabilities through Oakland County Parks that includes off-roading.

"Being confined to a wheelchair, you live your life on pavement," said Billy Vickers.

Two decades ago, Vickers was in a motorcycle accident less than a mile from his home.

"A gentleman pulled out of a side street, and I went through his windshield at about 50 miles per hour," said Vickers.

He's now paralyzed and relies on his wheelchair to get from A to B.

"You look for the least obstacle that you can, and you get used to that being in a wheelchair for 20 years," Vickers said.

He doesn't let these challenges get in the way of having fun. In fact, adventure is one of his many passions.

"For me, I mean, it's always a good feeling. It's like riding a rollercoaster," said Vickers.

A rollercoaster of adrenaline. A ride that treks through the dirt. We're talking about off-roading.

"A bunch of my buddies and I have jeeps, off-road vehicles, and we figured what better way than to actually put people in the passenger seat and take people out for rides, and so we facilitated and started Disability Dirt Day," Vickers said.

Disability Dirt Day is a program run through Oakland County Parks. Vickers is one of many who teamed up to create the event in 2021. Oakland County Parks Recreation Therapist Sandy Dorey is another individual who helped create the event.

"We pair people with disabilities with volunteer drivers to go out in the park and to experience an off-road adventure," said Dorey.

Four times a year, Disability Dirt Day takes over Holly Oaks Off-Road Vehicle Park in Holly, Michigan.

"Our first event, we had 12 participants, and now we cap it at 75 participants per event," Dorey stated.

The park is 200 acres and growing of hills and heights to explore. Twenty-three acres will open around August 1st.

"This is off-roading. We're going to be going through 4-foot mudholes and up the back of ski hills, so it's very extreme," said Vickers.

It's a chance for those with disabilities to leave their wheelchair behind.

"Getting in these vehicles, you're quite literally driving over all these obstacles that you never thought you'd be able to get through before," Vickers said.

Pushing past limitations.

"There's a lot more out there that you can still do. I've scuba dived, I've rock climbed, I've done a lot of different things, so off-roading facilitates that the limitations don't always have to be in the forefront," said Vickers.

The event is an opportunity to sit back and enjoy a new experience.

"The smiles on their faces at the end of the day, you can't put a price tag on that," Dorey stated.

The next Disability Dirt Day will happen in September and then again in October.

The event is free for participants. To get involved or to register, scan the QR code on the picture above.

Disability Dirt Day/Oakland County Parks also received the 2023 National Association of Counties Achievement Award for Innovative Programming.