Annual Digital Divas conference for youth returns to Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University is hosting its annual Digital Divas STEM Conference on Friday, Nov. 3.

More than 600 students are expected to attend this year's event, which celebrates its 13th year.

The university says this year's conference will explore the semiconductor industry in Michigan and feature a free session for teachers to offer resources for promoting jobs in the semiconductor industry.

Students will participate in hands-on workshops in drones, coding, finance, chemistry, orthicon and prosthetics, nursing, first aid, manufacturing, and electrical engineering.

"Hundreds of young girls eagerly anticipate the Digital Divas conference each year because of the hands-on and networking components," Bia Hamed, program director of Digital Divas, said in a written statement. "A critical goal of this program is to promote STEM careers to young girls, which is essential in today's workforce and preparing them to succeed in their future roles."

The Digital Divas STEM Conference will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, in the EMU Student Center Ballroom (900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti)