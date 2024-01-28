DICK'S Sporting Goods to reopen if Detroit Lions win the NFC Championship
(CBS DETROIT) - Pending a Detroit Lions win in the NFC Championship on Sunday, select DICK'S Sporting Goods in the Detroit area will reopen immediately after the game, according to a press release.
This is to allow fans the chance to purchase an assortment of NFC Championship Detroit Lions merchandise.
Championship gear is expected to be available in-store and online following the win.
Fans can also use the buy online, pickup in-store, or curbside service to get their merchandise.
According to the press release the stores will also open at 7 a.m. on Monday.
Below are the following participating locations in the Detroit area:
- Macomb Mall located at 32385 Gratiot Avenue Roseville, MI 48066
- Oakland Mall located at 562 W 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
- Bloomfield Town Square located at 2105 Telegraph Road Bloomfield, MI 48302
- Taylor Retail Center located at 23349 Eureka Road Taylor, MI 48180
- Winchester Center located at I290 S. Rochester Road Rochester Hills, MI 48307
- Livonia Commons located at 13501 Middlebelt Road Livonia, MI 48150
- Premier Center Store Front located at 45700 Michigan Avenue Canton, MI 48188
- Waters Place located at 3120 Lohr Road Ann Arbor, MI 48108
- Waterside Market Place located at 50580 Waterside Drive Chesterfield Twp, MI 48051
- Sterling Heights located at 13000 Hall Road Sterling Heights, MI 48313
- Fountain Walk located at 44225 12 Mile Road Novi, MI 48377
Store hours are subject to change without notice, the press release states.
