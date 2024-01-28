DICK'S Sporting Goods to reopen if Detroit Lions win the NFC Championship

(CBS DETROIT) - Pending a Detroit Lions win in the NFC Championship on Sunday, select DICK'S Sporting Goods in the Detroit area will reopen immediately after the game, according to a press release.

This is to allow fans the chance to purchase an assortment of NFC Championship Detroit Lions merchandise.

Championship gear is expected to be available in-store and online following the win.

Fans can also use the buy online, pickup in-store, or curbside service to get their merchandise.

According to the press release the stores will also open at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Below are the following participating locations in the Detroit area:

Macomb Mall located at 32385 Gratiot Avenue Roseville, MI 48066

Oakland Mall located at 562 W 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Bloomfield Town Square located at 2105 Telegraph Road Bloomfield, MI 48302

Taylor Retail Center located at 23349 Eureka Road Taylor, MI 48180

Winchester Center located at I290 S. Rochester Road Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Livonia Commons located at 13501 Middlebelt Road Livonia, MI 48150

Premier Center Store Front located at 45700 Michigan Avenue Canton, MI 48188

Waters Place located at 3120 Lohr Road Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Waterside Market Place located at 50580 Waterside Drive Chesterfield Twp, MI 48051

Sterling Heights located at 13000 Hall Road Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Fountain Walk located at 44225 12 Mile Road Novi, MI 48377

Store hours are subject to change without notice, the press release states.