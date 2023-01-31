DIA to host screening of "The Rebellious Life of Rosa Parks" on Feb. 4

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Institute of Arts is hosting a screening of "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, " followed by a discussion.

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 25: Rosa Parks speaking at conclusion of 1965 Selma to Mongomery Civil Rights March; Rev Ralph Abernathy on left, on March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. / Getty Images

The film's producer, Soledad O'Brien, will moderate the conversation and will be joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, the film's directors Yoruba Richen and Johanna Hamilton, Dr. Jeanne Theoharis and Lonnie McCauley, Rosa Parks' grandnephew.

"The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" film, which is based on the biography titled the same, showcases Parks' accomplishments and goes beyond what is taught about her in schools.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the DIA's Detroit Film Theatre, located at 5200 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

The screening is free with registration.

For more information on the screening, visit here.