Devils and Red Wings meet in 2023 season opener

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 11, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 11, 2023

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -273, Red Wings +215; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings in the season opener.

New Jersey had a 52-22-8 record overall and a 27-16-4 record in home games last season. The Devils scored 3.5 goals per game last season while allowing 2.7 per game.

Detroit had a 35-37-10 record overall and a 16-20-5 record in road games last season. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 21.1% (57 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Devils: Erik Haula: day to day (undisclosed), Dougie Hamilton: out (wrist).

Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (undisclosed), Carter Mazur: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 2:02 PM

First published on October 11, 2023 / 2:02 PM

