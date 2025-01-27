Multi-million dollar development in downtown Howell expected to begin this year

New outdoor space to be finished in downtown Howell this year

New outdoor space to be finished in downtown Howell this year

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Right off the main drag of downtown Howell, there's not much to see. But next fall, officials say multiple vacant lots will be home to a new multi-million dollar development.

Fountains, an ice skating rink, concessions stands, and an above-ground fire pit are all in the works for Howell's downtown area.

"And then there's going to be a large outdoor gathering area that people can use for all different sorts of events," said Charles Gleeson III, who serves as director of business development with C.E Gleeson Constructors. The company, which is based in Troy, won the construction contract and will bring the $8.2 million dollar plans to life.

"With any project there's additional costs and challenges and things that arise," said Gleeson.

Gleeson says that barring any major hiccups, the new development is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

"We're still waiting on an official release from the city of Howell for us to get started to start to order different equipment to initiate our subcontractors and give them the green light to start on this project," Gleeson said.

The new gathering space will be used year-round. Gleeson says he and his colleagues are excited to work on the project because they've done similar ones before and know the positive impact gathering spaces can have on a community.

"Obviously, it's going to be that ice rink and that gathering area, but the opportunities outside of that are limitless when you look at where the space could be utilized for other public events," Gleeson said.