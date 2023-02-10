Detroit's Tony Harrison preps for interim WBO junior middleweight title fight
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Tony Harrison is preparing to get back in the ring this spring, with the interim WBO junior middleweight title on the line.
Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) will meet Australia's Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) in Australia on March 12.
The March title fight is Harrison's first since a 10-round, unanimous decision win over Sergio Garcia in April 2022.
CBS News Detroit's Ronnie Duncan caught up with Harrison prior to the upcoming fight.
