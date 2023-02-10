Watch CBS News
Detroit's Tony Harrison preps for interim WBO junior middleweight title fight

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Tony Harrison is preparing to get back in the ring this spring, with the interim WBO junior middleweight title on the line. 

Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) will meet Australia's Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) in Australia on March 12. 

The March title fight is Harrison's first since a 10-round, unanimous decision win over Sergio Garcia in April 2022.  

CBS News Detroit's Ronnie Duncan caught up with Harrison prior to the upcoming fight. 

