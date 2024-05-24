Detroit's Temple Bar closed after building partially collapses

Car in Southwest Detroit sinkhole, Pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's historic Temple Bar is closed indefinitely after its building partially collapsed Friday morning.

The bar's owner, George Boukas, confirmed that a portion of the bar collapsed onto the sidewalk at about 10 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the building to collapse, but Boukas said multiple agencies were at the bar assessing the damage.

This comes ahead of the Movement Music Festival this weekend, and the bar was scheduled to hold an event Friday night featuring several DJs, including Beewack, DJ Caro, Kandylion, Mickey Perez, Shigeto and more.

"I'm sorry," Boukas told CBS Detroit about the event that had to be canceled this weekend due to the building collapse. "Everyone have a safe Movement."