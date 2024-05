DJ Minx previews Detroit's annual Movement Electronic Music Festival. The three-day electronic dance music event runs May 25-27 in Hart Plaza.

Movement Electronic Music Festival returns to Detroit Memorial Day weekend DJ Minx previews Detroit's annual Movement Electronic Music Festival. The three-day electronic dance music event runs May 25-27 in Hart Plaza.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On