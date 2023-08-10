Watch CBS News
Detroit's summer jobs program employs youth, reaches record numbers

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit's summer jobs program employs youth, reaches record numbers
(CBS DETROIT) - A citywide summer jobs program focused on training and employing young adults has reached record numbers this year, with more than 8,500 Detroiters participating.

Grow Detroit's Young Talent's (GDYT) summer jobs program is creating a space for Detroit's youth to build skills, develop bonds, and grow their bank accounts too.      

Andre Cunigan is a recent graduate of Martin Luther King Jr. High School and a participant in this year's summer jobs program.

"You gotta be here at 8:30 in the morning. I wake up at 6," Cunigan said. "I'm just that excited. It's more than just an opportunity. It's a goal that I gotta reach. I gotta accomplish."

With the help of supervisor Brenda Myles, the first woman and first woman of color in her role at DTE's Warren Service Center, Cunigan is well on his way to reaching each goal.

"We've got a lot of people who will be retiring," Myles said. "If we don't have anyone to come behind them to make the skilled trades viable then it'll be a lost art, and we don't want that."

Like Cunigan, Collin Boatright is a recent high school graduate. Boatright graduated from Pershing High School and is one of the young talents working to keep the skilled trades industry alive.

Boatright and Cunigan are just two of the 8,546 young people participating this year. 

"I came in the door thinking one thing. But I was exposed to something else, and it gave me another type of interest," Boatright said. 

GDYT'S job placement is only for the summer, but Boatright says he wants to turn this opportunity into a career and is learning what it takes to get the job done.

"I see that coming out into the field, it's more of a communication and team player type of environment," Boatright said.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 12:18 PM

