Detroit native Big Sean returns home for fifth annual DON Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Big Sean returned to Detroit over the weekend for his 5th annual celebration of the city and its culture.

Multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Sean Anderson, famously known as Big Sean, hosted or DON (Detroit's On Now) weekend in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

"I feel like everyone from Detroit just got that, it's in they DNA. We're prideful, we wear D hats everywhere we go," Big Sean said.

"Detroit is a mentality, and it's important to just keep uplifting the city as much as we can," he continued.

The weekend also celebrated 50th anniversary of hip-hop while highlighting Detroit's impact on the genre.

"I just feel like Detroit has always been innovators," Big Sean said. "We've always been the ones where we don't duplicate anyone's style, we just kind of go with our own flow."

According to Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation, this year's fifth DON weekend was as unforgettable as the first, honoring culture, uplifting community, and putting the best of Detroit on display.

In addition to hosting a weekend of free community events, Big Sean also made a sizeable donated to the newest Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan locations.