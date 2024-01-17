A walk through history inside Detroit's Masonic Temple

(CBS DETROIT) – The Masonic Temple in Detroit is a building known for its historic charm.

It was built in the 1920s by architect George Mason. It is nearly 550,000 square feet, 15 stories high and has more than one thousand rooms inside.

This ornate piece of history is one of the motor city's iconic structures.

"It is a gem in the city of Detroit. It's absolutely a destination," said General Manager Ryan Groat.

Pictured is an exterior photo of the Masonic Temple in Detroit. CBS Detroit

Groat says the Masonic Temple was originally created as a space by the fraternity of the Freemasons, and it still is.

He says lodge rooms are used for meetings every week. Over time, though, the building opened up as a public area for everyone to enjoy.

"There's none others like it in the world," Groat said.

Its elegant, masculine features are often the site for many wedding ceremonies inside the chapel, also known as the asylum or commandry. The gothic yet charming characteristics speak for themselves.

One of the top attractions is the main auditorium.

"This is one of the largest stages in the Midwest. I believe it's the largest in Detroit," said Groat.

The main auditorium located inside the Masonic Temple in Detroit. CBS Detroit

It's an auditorium where many top-notch musicians have performed.

"You name it, they've played our stage. Ray Charles and The Temptations, Jimmy Hendrix, Van Halen, Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones," Groat said.

This theatre is one of three in the building. The second is used for smaller events, and the last theatre was never finished during the initial build due to a tight budget during the Great Depression.

Interestingly enough, that theatre was home to many music videos and movies.

"This is left over from the movie set of the 2017 film called Eloise, which was largely filmed in this room," Groat said.

Groat also says there was a swimming pool that was never completed during construction in the 1920s. A feature he says has no chance of opening in the future.

"It's not in the future program right now," said Groat.

The chapel, also known as the commandry or asylum, located inside the Masonic Temple in Detroit. CBS Detroit

The Masonic Temple is also recognized for its spectacular ballrooms. The first is the Crystal Ballroom.

"This room kind of sells itself and is super popular for wedding receptions, corporate events," Groat said.

The second lies directly below the main theatre and is called the Fountain Ballroom.

"The Fountain Ballroom is our largest ballroom at the Masonic. It is the site of the very first Detroit Auto Show," Groat said.

It's a building so rich in history it even includes panoramic photographs of Henry Ford's 75th birthday celebration in 1938.

It's a destination that radiates music, art and architecture for anyone who wants to discover one of Detroit's most majestic gems.

"A gem, yes. Hidden, I seek to change. I want everybody to get in here and understand what this is and appreciate it," said Groat.

If you're interested in exploring the Masonic Temple, building tours are offered for $25/person. Tickets are available online and must be reserved ahead of time.