Detroit's Gem Theatre hosting "Amplify: The Sound of Detroit" grand finale

Band prepares for a big crowd at Gem Theatre. AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A talent competition with a $5,000 prize is happening at the Gem Theatre in Detroit Wednesday evening.

The theater is hosting the grand finale of "Amplify: The Sound of Detroit." Local artists will sing their way to a $5,000 prize and more, as an all-star band lights up the stage.

Tristan Andrews, a spokesperson for the event, said singers had to beat out a lot of competition to earn their spot in the finale.

"We narrowed it down to these 10, and since then, they've been immersed in artist development and the lifestyle of an artist, with all types of band rehearsals, vocal training, movement coaching, mentorship, song arrangement sessions," said Andrews. "Everything you can think of, they've gone through to get ready for this performance."

In addition to the $5,000 cash prize, the winner will receive performance opportunities, engagement with Motown record label executives, studio time and mentorship from world-renowned musical director Kern Brantley.

Tickets are $20 prior to the event and $25 at the door.

The event starts at 7 p.m.