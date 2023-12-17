Detroit's "Black Tech Saturday's" concludes inaugural year with holiday showcase

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's "Black Tech Saturday's" concluded its first year with a holiday showcase to round out 2023.

Twenty-two Detroit-based artists' exhibits from 28 Detroit tech founders, and more took to three floors of Newlab in Detroit's Corktown.

Black entrepreneurs took the opportunity to show off their company's work as well as network among like-minded business owners.

A kids section including robots and VR was also featured among the exhibits.

Michael Polk was one of the entrepreneurs taking part Saturday afternoon, he was born and raised in Detroit and is the owner of retail investment application Stock Pal, Inc.

He says having an event like this, in his backyard, helps bring a community feel to a growing tech industry.

"You want to go places where you feel like your voice is heard and when you can hear other voices, get new perspectives or ideas that you're thinking about, you might not even know," Polk said.

"So much happens in tech in a silo and this kind of removes that barrier where we can all talk to each other we can all help," Polk added.