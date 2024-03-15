Watch CBS News
Detroit's 313Reads Day celebrates National Reading Month

By Amyre Makupson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Making a difference and empowering children is the hope of 313Reads - a program that allows community members to read motivational books to children in Detroit Public Schools Community District. 

"We feel like it's an opportunity to give back," said Byron Osborn, a business representative with IBEW Local 58.

Osborn is a volunteer reader, hoping to motivate and expose the youth to different career fields.

"The only way that we can show our appreciation and show that there's a viable career as an electrician is to come read to third graders, tell them about how important it is to read, and give them our story," Osborn said. 

The student-reader interaction exposes children to professionals in various career fields who look like them, which DPSCD principal Stephanie Gaines says is invaluable. 

"When students see people who look like them achieving great things, it makes them think they can achieve it too," said  Gaines.

Amyre Makupson
fixed-2.jpg

Amyre Makupson is a proud native of Detroit, Michigan. She is a graduate of Mercy High School in Farmington Hills.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 5:19 PM EDT

