Detroiters react to Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

(CBS DETROIT) - Many Detroit voters CBS News Detroit spoke with Sunday said they support President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

"I thought Biden was a solid guy. But again, Father Time doesn't lose," said James Lindsay.

Some said they think it will give Democrats a better chance against former President Donald Trump.

"Did you watch the debate?" asked Michael Lavallee. "I love Biden; don't get me wrong, I'm a big fan. But he's too old. We have a minimum age; we should have a maximum age."

Others wondered if there is enough time to get to know another candidate.

"To put somebody up there and say, 'Hey, this is what I stand for; this is the platform; this is what I want to do.' And we only have a little bit of time to listen to all that before an election," said John Sevilla.

Many Detroit voters said they support Mr. Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris.

"People talk about, 'Well, maybe she's not electable,' and people don't like her. But you're going to have people who don't like whoever the nominee is. So, I think that really won't matter," said Christopher Forbers.

"I think they should just get behind the best candidate. And if she's the best candidate and she wants it, I'm with it. Harris 2024, Detroit, let's go. We've got to get her," said Valencia Muqaribu. "I just think she hasn't been able to show everything that she's about. You know she's been behind Biden because she's let him do his thing. But if given the opportunity, I think she'll be a great president. We need that."

Some say Harris has what it takes to defeat Trump.

"He's almost like a battle rapper. I'm serious," said James Lindsay. "He's going to go at your throat. If you're not going to be able to do that kind of rapping, get out of the picture. Because again, it stopped being presidential; it started being, 'Hey, I'm going to one-up you. I'm going to shut you up. I'm going to talk over you. I'm going to disrespect you.' And everybody else was still in presidential mode. And they were like, 'Man, I thought we were doing it this way.' No, he created a whole different landscape. And I think she's the one person in the party that will put him in his place."

Others said that, whoever the Democrats nominate, they hope it's someone who can unify.

"And not have so much political division. But just work together as Americans for the good of everyone," said Catherine Tortora.