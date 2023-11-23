Detroiters kick off the holiday season at Campus Martius

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday season. Thursday night, people were out and about getting in the festive mood.

"Hanging out with my perfect daddy," said Isabella Owens about her dad while he took her ice skating at Campus Martius for the first time.

"Just coming downtown seeing all the progress," said Isabella's dad, Lance. "Seeing all the good things that are going on in the city. It's a beautiful thing."

After asking those around Campus Martius what their favorite part of the holidays downtown was, one answer kept coming up.

"Definitely the ice rink," said one Detroit resident. "I've taken so many friends here, and we've had so much fun with the ice rink."

It wasn't just the skating, though; we can't forget the holiday landmark that so many come out to see.

"The tree and everyone coming out to enjoy the holiday spirit," said another about the 65' foot holiday tree right in the middle of Campus Martius.

Even though the Lions took an L today at Ford Field on Thanksgiving, some fans stuck around after the game to spend more time with their loved ones while keeping traditions alive.

"Twenty-plus years we've always been down here," said some Lions fans while hanging out downtown after the game. "For 20-plus years, this is where we get our family picture at. "It's all about friends and family right here; this is it."