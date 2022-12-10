Detroit Zoo's "Wild Lights" up until first week of January

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual "Wild Lights" returns to the Detroit Zoo and is available for viewing throughout the holiday season in Royal Oak.

"So if you think about the holidays, it brings all of the family together. And we've seen that this becomes an annual visit for families and it becomes a part of that tradition. So you've got parents that have been coming here for ten years and now they're bringing their little ones with them, says Detroit Zoo guest relations director Maurice Anderson.

When the sun goes down and the animal exhibits close for the day, viewers get the opportunity to see holiday lights in various parts of the zoo. Anderson says 10 to 12 people setup over 5 million lights throughout the event space on zoo grounds. He says the light displays end in January and it takes about 3 months to take it all down and get it back into storage. In march, programming begins again, making it a year-round process to make this light display happen for those families in attendance.

"It is a big undertaking and we have a full time staff that are dedicated to this event itself, but then also some of the other events throughout the zoo," says Anderson.

