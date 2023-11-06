Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights event returns for 2023 season

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo is back again for the 2023 holiday season!

The event features hundreds of sculptures made out of holiday lights and kicks off on Friday, Nov. 24.

In addition to the light sculptures, the 2023 event will include an Enchanted Trail, a forestscape that visitors can stroll through, and Toyland, an installation that features large lighted sculptures of toys.

Guests will also be able to experience an underwater-themed trail, a lodge with drinks and holiday décor, walk-through light tunnels, season treats and more.

According to the zoo, they will hold 32 nights of the Wild Lights event from Nov. 24 to Jan. 7. Hours for most Friday and Saturday nights are 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select weeknights and Sundays.

Tickets are on sale and range in price from $17 to $26, based on the time and day. There are also special packages guests can add to their general admission tickets that include unlimited hot cocoa, a carousel ride, access to the polar patio and more!

For more information about the Wild Lights event, visit here.