Detroit Zoo welcomes 4 new gorillas

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo has welcomed some new members to its family, four gorillas!

Zoo officials say they are welcoming in the new gorillas as renovations to the Great Apes of Harambe habitat are complete.

Three female gorillas and one male now call the Detroit Zoo their home. Detroit Zoo

Tulivu, Bandia and Mshindi came from the Cincinnati Zoo, where they had lived together since 2019. The fourth gorilla, Nayembi was at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Gorilla Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommended that these gorillas be transferred to the Detroit Zoo.

"Mshindi is the group's male. This silverback, whose name means "winner" in Swahili, was born Oct. 17, 1987," according to the zoo. "He is joined by females Tulivu, meaning "quiet" in Swahili, born May 2, 2004; Bandia, meaning "homemade doll or image" in Swahili, born Sept. 13, 1997; and Nayembi, meaning "to sing" in the Lingala language, born Nov. 16, 2012.

Zoo officials say the gorilla area of the habitat has not been occupied since July, when three half-brother gorillas were transferred to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Visitors can already see the gorilla's exploring their new 4-acre home that they share with 13 chimpanzees.

A welcome party for the new gorillas will be held on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 and visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the new members of the Detroit Zoo family and the team that takes care of them.