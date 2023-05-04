Detroit Zoo wants help in naming otter: Here's how to vote

The Detroit Zoo is seeking help in naming him with a donation. Anyone interested in participating can donate at least $5 to choose either Finn, Eli, Kai, Hurley or Misu. Detroit Zoo

(CBS DETROIT) - If you had the opportunity to help name an otter, would you? Well, if your answer is yes, then now you can (seriously).

A 1-year-old male otter recently moved to the Detroit Zoo after he was found stranded in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California when he was 3 weeks old. Officials say he was cared for by area aquariums after the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife determined that he was unable to live in the wild.

Now, the zoo is seeking help in naming him with donations. Anyone interested in participating can donate at least $5 to choose either Finn, Eli, Kai, Hurley or Misu. Funding will support the Detroit Zoological Society's worldwide conservation efforts.

And if you're wondering why officials picked those names, here's why:

Finn : A playful reference to a sea otter's fins.

Eli: Inspired by the Chinook word for sea otter, "Elakha."

Kai: Means "sea" in Hawaiian.

Hurley: A traditional Irish surname meaning "sea tide."

: A traditional Irish surname meaning "sea tide." Misu: A Miwok name meaning "ripple in the water."

Voting is open through May 19. Click here to vote.