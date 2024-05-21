Detroit Zoo unveils new design of water tower

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo unveiled the new design of its water tower on Tuesday as part of a rebranding project.

The iconic tower, considered a community landmark, now features a blue and green background and various animals, including a penguin and a giraffe, according to the news release.

The design is expected to be complete in the coming weeks, zoo officials said.

"We know the water tower is an iconic landmark in our community, and many people have a special connection to it," Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society, said in a statement. "We've heard so many stories of the joy people get, adults and children alike, when they see the water tower, whether they're out and about in the community or heading to the Zoo for a visit. This new design will continue to spark that joy for years to come."

The rebranding includes new logos for the zoo, DZS, and the Belle Isle Nature Center. It also includes a new Detroit Zoo website and mobile app, an 18-foot-wide photo op outside the main admission gates and the new tagline, "Where life connects..."

DZS teased the new tower design last month, celebrating nearly 100 years of the landmark. The previous design, unveiled in 1998, featured a blue and purple sky and animal silhouettes.