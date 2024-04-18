Watch CBS News
Detroit Zoo teases new water tower design

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is planning to unveil a new design for its water tower this year.

On Thursday, the zoo posted on social media a tease showing the past and current designs before shifting to question marks covering the tower. The post did not include details on when the new design will be revealed.

The tower remained white until 1998 when it was re-designed with a blue and purple sky and silhouettes of animals.

The Detroit Zoo opened to the public on Aug. 1, 1928, garnering 1.5 million visitors within the first four months. 

According to the zoo, the tower was constructed by the city of Royal Oak in 1928 to provide sufficient water pressure for the north Woodward Avenue-area water system. The tower was shut down in 1984 and has since served as a billboard for the zoo.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 6:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

