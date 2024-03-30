Detroit Zoo turns into "Bunnyville" for Easter

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Move over lions, tigers, bears and giraffes.

It was all about the bunnies at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday.

A crowd of children and adults gathered at the zoo for an Easter egg hunt as the park was turned into "Bunnyville."

The Easter Bunny was there, and children were allowed to walk the grounds looking for those valuable golden eggs and to walk away with a few special prizes.

Bunnyville supervisor Marissa Ratzenberger said it was a good time for the whole family.

"People just enjoy it," Ratzenberger said. "We have guests of all ages getting their faces painted like rabbits and wearing Easter Bunny ears."

The chilly, rainy weather didn't dampen the spirits.

"Whether it's beautiful outside or raining, people can see the animals that live here and connect to their stories," Ratzenberger said.