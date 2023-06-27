Watch CBS News
Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to three male gorillas after 20 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is saying goodbye to three gorillas who have spent the last 20 years at the zoo.

Zoo officials say Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo," who are half-brothers, will be moving to another zoo this summer, a move that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) recommended.

"This is not an easy goodbye — these brothers have built a special place in our hearts over the last 20 years. However, this move is in the best interest of their continued well-being," Detroit Zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo will host a going away party on Saturday and Sunday, where staff will have habitat chats and share stories working with the gorillas.

Celebrating the silverbacks!

Celebrate the silverbacks and join us for Kongo, Chip and Pende's going away party this Saturday and Sunday - when the half-brothers will enjoy special enrichment treats at the Great Apes of Harambee habitat at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Animal care staff will also be there to share stories about their time working with these beautiful boys, who will remain together in their new home. You're also encouraged to bring your broken, old or unwanted cellphones for our Gorillas on the Line campaign, which refurbishes and resells recycled, reusable devices to raise money for Gorilla conservation initiatives - and ensures a better future for Kongo, Chip, Pende and other gorillas for generations to come.

Posted by Detroit Zoo on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

First published on June 27, 2023 / 7:32 PM

