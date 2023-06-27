Detroit Zoo saying goodbye to three male gorillas after 20 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is saying goodbye to three gorillas who have spent the last 20 years at the zoo.

Zoo officials say Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo," who are half-brothers, will be moving to another zoo this summer, a move that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) recommended.

"This is not an easy goodbye — these brothers have built a special place in our hearts over the last 20 years. However, this move is in the best interest of their continued well-being," Detroit Zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo will host a going away party on Saturday and Sunday, where staff will have habitat chats and share stories working with the gorillas.