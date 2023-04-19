Detroit Zoo polar bears reunited after being separated at birth

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two polar bear twins have been reintroduced to each other after being separated at birth.

Sister, sister – never knew how much I missed ya. We are happy to report that polar bears Astra and Laerke have... Posted by Detroit Zoo on Monday, April 17, 2023

The two sisters, Astra and Laerke, were separated just a few days after birth due to Laerke having a medical emergency. This medical emergency required around-the-clock care, according to the zoo.

Zoo officials say by the time Laerke recovered, her mother, Suka, did not recognize her. Because of this, the two bears grew up separately. Astra was with Suka, and Laerke with grizzly bear Jebbie. Placing Laekre with Jebbie was essential for socialization.

The twin bears are now reunited!

"Now at 2-and-a-half years old, Astra and Laerka are back together again and seem to be making up for lost playtime," said zoo officials. Their parents are living together in a separate area of the Arctic Ring of Life.

For more information about the bears and how to see them, visit here.