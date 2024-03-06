Detroit Zoo otter dies at age 21

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Whisker, a 21-year-old Otter at the Detroit Zoo, has died.

Zoo officials say Whisker was rescued in 2003 and arrived at the Detroit Zoo in 2009.

She and a male Otter named Lucius were inseparable and became the parents of the first river otter litter born at the zoo in 50 years.

"Whisker was a superb mother," zoo officials said on Facebook. "She was also very smart and quick to catch onto training. She was a favorite among her caretakers, who bonded deeply with her over the years."

As she aged, she began having issues with the function of her hindlimbs, which caused discomfort.

Her caretakers tried to find ways to ease the pain and prolong her quality of life but ultimately decided to humanely euthanize her.

"She was truly an amazing otter and will be dearly missed by all," zoo officials said.