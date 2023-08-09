Watch CBS News
Detroit Zoo mourns death of Humphrey the Bactrian camel

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo announced the death of Humphrey, a Bactrian camel who has lived at the zoo for the last nine years. 

Zoo officials announced Humphrey, a Bactrian camel, was humanely euthanized due to mobility issues. Detroit Zoo

Zoo officials say, Humphrey, who was born at the zoo in 2014, started having mobility issues a few years ago. 

Animal care staff did diagnostic exams and veterinary treatments to determine the cause and reduce discomfort, but his condition continued to get worse.

Due to this, zoo officials decided to humanely euthanize Humphrey. 

"These decisions are always difficult, but we take comfort in knowing that Humphrey, who staff described as a "gentle giant," received the best care from our team throughout his entire treatment process," said the Detroit Zoo on Facebook

