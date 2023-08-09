Detroit Zoo mourns death of Humphrey the Bactrian camel
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo announced the death of Humphrey, a Bactrian camel who has lived at the zoo for the last nine years.
Zoo officials say, Humphrey, who was born at the zoo in 2014, started having mobility issues a few years ago.
Animal care staff did diagnostic exams and veterinary treatments to determine the cause and reduce discomfort, but his condition continued to get worse.
Due to this, zoo officials decided to humanely euthanize Humphrey.
"These decisions are always difficult, but we take comfort in knowing that Humphrey, who staff described as a "gentle giant," received the best care from our team throughout his entire treatment process," said the Detroit Zoo on Facebook.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.