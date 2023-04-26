Detroit Zoo hosting "Walk at the Zoo" to benefit breast cancer patients

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, more than 9,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"For people diagnosed with breast cancer, besides the anxiety related to the diagnosis, the treatments, what's going to change in their lives, the first thing that comes after that is how am I going to pay for this," said Teri Sahn-Silver.

The Shades of Pink Foundation offers financial assistance to patients with breast cancer to ease some of the financial burden that comes with the diagnosis. Getty/Shades of Pink Foundation

That's where the Shades of Pink Foundation comes in. Sahn-Silver is a board member of the foundation and an oncology social worker.

"The Shades of Pink Foundation offers real-time assistance to people to help them get through this period of time. They pay for a rent payment or a mortgage payment, a car payment, food, insurance, medical bills," Sahn-Silver said.

The organization provides any resources to take away the financial burden patients may face.

"They're fighting for their lives and at a time when you're fighting for your life you shouldn't have to worry about how you're going to keep a roof over your head," said Sahn-Silver.

Since the foundation started in 2005, it's distributed more than $2.3 million to breast cancer patients in southeast Michigan. It relies on fundraisers like a "Walk at the Zoo" to bring awareness.

"It's a very emotional, moving event where people are able to see what their dollars do by helping these individuals," said Executive Director Kevin Browett.

A photo captured during the "Walk at the Zoo" event put on by the Shades of Pink Foundation. Shades of Pink Foundation

Browett says the 15th annual event is this Saturday, April 29. The goal is to raise $250,000.

"We have over 1,500 walkers signed up this year, we have almost 100 teams signed up, our sponsors, our donors come and get to walk at the zoo with a lot of our survivors," Browett stated.

A mission where every dollar counts.

"For every $2,000 that we raise, we're able to help a family keep their home, keep their car, take care of their children," said Browett.

This picture was taken at a previous "Walk at the Zoo" event. Shades of Pink Foundation

If you're interested in taking part in the "Walk at the Zoo," the event is from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday, April 29. Organizers say you must be inside the gates by 9 a.m.

Online registration ends on Wednesday, April 26 at 5 p.m. You are able to register on the day of the fundraiser until 8:30 a.m. If you're not able to attend, there are many other ways to donate.

To get in touch with the Shades of Pink Foundation, call 248-729-3166 or visit their website.