Detroit Zoo celebrating 95th birthday: Here's what is happening in August

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo opened its doors to the public on Aug. 1, 1928. On Tuesday, the zoo still stands and is celebrating its 95th anniversary.

In honor of the facility, the zoo is offering discounts and merchandise for special events.

Events kicked off Tuesday morning with free admissions and anniversary plushes for the first 95 non-member guests. Additionally, the first 995 people received a free train ride.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the zoo will host its anniversary concert with country music singer Hannah Ellis. The concert will feature drinks, yard games, merchandise, and after-hours access to the 125 acres and habitats. There will also be extended hours for BrickLive, which is a 3-acre train with more than 70 displays of toy brick models.

Tickets cost $19.95 for ages 2 and older, with parking at $8. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

For the month of August, the zoo is offering $10 off on memberships for new and returning members in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties.

The zoo will also offer food and drink specials with 95-cent refills on souvenir cups, $1.95 for regular drinks, and buy one bear track (fried dough) and get another for 95 cents.