Detroit Zoo animals dine on Buddy's Pizza

/ CBS Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Animals at the Detroit Zoo got a special treat Friday, indulging in a Buddy's Pizza ahead of the third annual National Detroit-Style Pizza Day. 

Buddy's created animal-friendly pies for the polar bears, grizzly bears and wolves to enjoy. 

Buddy's created animal-friendly pies for the polar bears, grizzly bears and wolves to enjoy.  Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

Visitors to the zoo gathered around the enclosures to watch the animals chow down. And while the bears mostly managed to open the pizza boxes, the wolves took a more direct "tear the box apart" approach. 

Each square pizza was made with ingredients tailored to each animal's diet and approved by the animal care staff. 

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is Friday, June 23, and on that day, Buddy's will donate $1 from every pizza sold at all 22 locations to the Salvation Army.   

First published on June 16, 2023 / 5:07 PM

