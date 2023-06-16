Detroit Zoo animals dine on Buddy's Pizza
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Animals at the Detroit Zoo got a special treat Friday, indulging in a Buddy's Pizza ahead of the third annual National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.
Buddy's created animal-friendly pies for the polar bears, grizzly bears and wolves to enjoy.
Visitors to the zoo gathered around the enclosures to watch the animals chow down. And while the bears mostly managed to open the pizza boxes, the wolves took a more direct "tear the box apart" approach.
Each square pizza was made with ingredients tailored to each animal's diet and approved by the animal care staff.
National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is Friday, June 23, and on that day, Buddy's will donate $1 from every pizza sold at all 22 locations to the Salvation Army.
