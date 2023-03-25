Detroit youth organization challenges Farmington Hills police in basketball game

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Police Department took their basketball skills to the court on Friday against a Detroit youth organization for the First Responders Basketball Tour.

It was the first time that the game, which the Royalty Empowerment organization hosted, was held in Farmington Hills. The organization launched the tour in 2018.

Team participants are children who maintain at least a 2.5 GPA.

"Across the nation there have been numerous instances of tension between first responders and young African American citizens," De'Antre Mitchell, director of operations at Royalty Empowerment, said in a press release. "Our basketball tour provides mentees the opportunity to travel outside of their local community to build healthy relationships and bridge the gap between young citizens and first responders."

The game ended with police beating out the youth, 40-38.