Detroit Youth Choir calls for more action on gun violence in newly released video
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) honored school shooting victims in new video as the group called for more action to address gun violence.
DYC sang the classic hit song by Guns N Roses called 'Sweet Child O' Mine', which was the favorite song of Layla Salazar who was one of 19 children killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"I hope that this video can really be an eye opener for everybody," said Haylee Richardson, who is a member of DYC. "To let people know, hey stop this. It is enough, you know gun violence. School shootings--all of this--it is enough especially if its harming sweet innocent children."
In the video, DYC wore T-shirts with schools impacted by school shootings and names of the shooting victims.
"It was real overwhelming," said Chauncey Bowers, who is a member of DYC.
The shooting in Texas and others left an impact on the kids at DYC, inspiring them to stand up for change.
Two years ago, DYC released a video of them singing the award-winning song 'Glory' in honor of George Floyd and to call for racial equity.
"Detroit Youth Choir believes that all of our young people have a voice," said Anthony White, who is DYC's artistic director.
White said he teaches his kids that their voices have power.
"However we can be used to make a mark on society, that's what we are about," White said.
The kids from DYC hope the video can move the conversation on solutions to gun violence forward and help make a difference.
"Hopefully, the right person sees it and decides to actually do something that will make a change," Bowers said.
