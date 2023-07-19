Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit woman wins $200K from online Powerball ticket: "I just couldn't believe my eyes"

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion. Are your playing?
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion. Are your playing? 02:51

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman found out she won a $200,000 Powerball prize after logging into her Michigan Lottery account.

Lamonica Foreman matched four of the white balls and the Powerball in the June 26 drawing, according to a press release. The 59-year-old's online ticket earned her $50,000, which then increased to $200,000 thanks to the Power Play.

Foreman recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters for her prize and plans to invest for her retirement.

"I like to play when the jackpot gets up around $250 million," Foreman said in the press release. "I bought my ticket online and had an email the next morning to check my account. When I logged in and saw the amount of the prize, I had to sit back and take a few deep breaths because I just couldn't believe my eyes."

Without a jackpot winner, the Powerball now sits at $1 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night (July 19). It would be the third largest in Powerball history and the seventh highest in U.S. history.

According to Michigan Lottery, nearly 2 million tickets at retailers have been sold as of Wednesday afternoon. If a Michigan player wins, it'll be the second largest jackpot won in the state, following the Oakland County Lottery Club winning the $1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot in January 2021.

Powerball tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for the upcoming drawing.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 5:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.