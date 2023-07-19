Detroit woman wins $200K from online Powerball ticket: "I just couldn't believe my eyes"

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman found out she won a $200,000 Powerball prize after logging into her Michigan Lottery account.

Lamonica Foreman matched four of the white balls and the Powerball in the June 26 drawing, according to a press release. The 59-year-old's online ticket earned her $50,000, which then increased to $200,000 thanks to the Power Play.

Foreman recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters for her prize and plans to invest for her retirement.

"I like to play when the jackpot gets up around $250 million," Foreman said in the press release. "I bought my ticket online and had an email the next morning to check my account. When I logged in and saw the amount of the prize, I had to sit back and take a few deep breaths because I just couldn't believe my eyes."

Without a jackpot winner, the Powerball now sits at $1 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night (July 19). It would be the third largest in Powerball history and the seventh highest in U.S. history.

According to Michigan Lottery, nearly 2 million tickets at retailers have been sold as of Wednesday afternoon. If a Michigan player wins, it'll be the second largest jackpot won in the state, following the Oakland County Lottery Club winning the $1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot in January 2021.

Powerball tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for the upcoming drawing.