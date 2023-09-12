Detroit woman who could not afford to fix leaking roof gets help

(CBS DETROIT) - A new nonprofit organization that repairs homes for people who can't afford it is helping one Detroiter who has been battling a leaking roof for years.

Barbara Jackson said her house had been in a horrible state for years.

"When it rained, the water come in my room upstairs. It comes in the kitchen. It comes a little bit down the steps in the hallway, in the bathroom upstairs, because it's like three bathrooms in there," said Barbara Jackson.

Jackson said she has been trying for years to get help with her badly deteriorating home but to no avail.

"I tried, and I couldn't get nothing," said Jackson.

That is until now.

Alice James, founder of a nonprofit organization called About Face Detroit, helps people like Jackson pay for the cost of home repair when they can't afford it. They are small and just starting out, so James said they are only servicing Cadillac Street in Detroit between East Vernor and Mack. They are funded by grants and donations.

James has taken on Jackson's roof as her first project.

"Virtually everything needs to be replaced in this house," said James. "But right now, in phase one of the project, we're addressing the roof because the roof has caused the owner of the home so much heartache."

But there is still a lot more to be done. James said just for the roof alone, it's costing $14,000.

"We're really proud to, in the first week, be giving Barbara a roof, but we need more funding," she said. "I think we could serve as a model for all communities in Detroit."

James said there currently is no application process because, as a person living in the community, the need is right in front of her.

"When I see a porch in need of a rebuild or windows popping out, or in Barbara's case, a roof that needs to be replaced, we can see that need right away," said James.

Anyone who wishes to donate or contact About Face Detroit can check out this link https://www.aboutfacedetroit.com/