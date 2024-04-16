Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit woman sentenced to prison for shooting at federal agents

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan House special elections, General Motors moving headquarters and more top stories
Michigan House special elections, General Motors moving headquarters and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting at federal agents during a search warrant at her apartment.

Gloria Bush, 42, pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. 

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration Special Response Team executed a search warrant at Bush's apartment in 2021. Officials say the agents announced themselves and attempted to enter the home when Bush fired two shots at them.

One of the bullets struck a shield that one of the agents was holding.

"This case demonstrates how our federal law enforcement partners put their lives at risk every day doing the work necessary to keep our community safe," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement. "This defendant's actions not only endangered the lives of federal agents, but also the lives of all those living around her who could have been struck by gunfire."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 9:08 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.