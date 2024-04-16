Detroit woman sentenced to prison for shooting at federal agents

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting at federal agents during a search warrant at her apartment.

Gloria Bush, 42, pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration Special Response Team executed a search warrant at Bush's apartment in 2021. Officials say the agents announced themselves and attempted to enter the home when Bush fired two shots at them.

One of the bullets struck a shield that one of the agents was holding.

"This case demonstrates how our federal law enforcement partners put their lives at risk every day doing the work necessary to keep our community safe," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement. "This defendant's actions not only endangered the lives of federal agents, but also the lives of all those living around her who could have been struck by gunfire."