Detroit woman launches urban golf apparel brand

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit sports enthusiast is on a mission to bring inclusivity and style to the game of golf, launching an urban golf apparel brand with bold colors and funky designs just in time for spring.

"We shouldn't have to conform everywhere we go. There should be a level of inclusivity," said Joi Stewart, owner of Fairway Golf Culture.

Stewart, a native Detroiter, says she wants to disrupt and enhance the game of golf with creativity, inclusivity, and of course, style.

"When you look good, you feel good," Stewart said. "So, when I transferred over to golf, I was just looking at the stuff like, 'this doesn't do anything for me."

Stewart launched Fairway Golf Culture, an urban golf apparel brand designed with Stewart's own style in mind. She says her unique and colorful clothes caught the eye of other golfers on the greens.

"I started wearing my softball stuff out on the course and I just kept it going and talked to my colleagues and some of my golf buddies and they encouraged me to go further, and so here we are," Stewart said.

Stewart's approach to shaking things up on the golf course isn't just about fashion; she also wants to pay it forward. Last year, she hosted a golf tournament, donating scholarships to Midnight Golf Program, a local youth golf organization. This year she's donating dollars to her alma mater, Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

"King has done so much for me, I just wanted to make sure that was at the forefront of my launch," Stewart said.

You can find Fairway Golf Culture for a limited time at Three Thirteen Shop at 19495 Livernois Road in Detroit on online.