Detroit woman killed in Livingston County crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Livingston County on Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Brighton Post were called to the crash around 9:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-96 near Grand River Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found one of the victims dead from injuries sustained in the crash. That victim was later identified as 54 year-old Melissa Fletcher of Detroit.

No word on what caused the crash. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.