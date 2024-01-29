Detroit woman hit by vehicle after walking on I-75 FWY following crash

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is in critical condition following a crash and then being hit by another vehicle, Michigan State Police said.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center said it received information about a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 29 close to 1 a.m. on the southbound I-75 Freeway and 7 Mile Road.

According to information from the Detroit Police Department, a woman was lying in the middle of the roadway with a crashed vehicle near the right shoulder.

The area was closed for further investigation that revealed that a 30-year-old woman from Detroit was involved in a crash, got out of her vehicle, walked into the lanes on the freeway, and was hit by another passing vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is in critical condition, police said. The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stayed on scene and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

"We continue to remind drivers to not get out of their cars after a crash," F/Lt Mike Shaw said. "Stay in your car and if you can move your car out of the travel lanes. Keep your seatbelt fastened and call 911 for assistance. This is the safest place to be after a crash."