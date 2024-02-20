Detroit woman charged for allowing nieces, nephew to hang out of car window while she drives

Ashjunaria Townsend Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged with second-degree child abuse and reckless driving after prosecutors say she allowed her nieces and nephew to hang out of the car window as she was driving.

Ashjunaria Virginia Townsend, 23, was arraigned Tuesday and received a $50,000 personal bond, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Townsend is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Feb. 27 and a preliminary examination on March 5.

Prosecutors say on Feb. 10, Townsend was in the 9000 block of Somerset Avenue when she allowed a 5-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, and two 10-year-old girls to hang out of the moving car as she filmed them with her cellphone.

Police arrested Townsend more than a week later, on Feb. 19.