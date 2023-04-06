Detroit woman celebrates 100th birthday in grand style

(CBS DETROIT) - Mrs. Mildret Bernice Leatherwood celebrated a very special birthday on April 5

A lifelong Detroiter, Leatherwood celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Graduating from Cass Tech in 1941, she went on to become a nurse and later, one of the original 'Rosie the Riveter" women, making parachutes for American troops during World War II.

She became a political activist in the 1950s, later establishing the Krainz Woods Neighborhood Organization, ensuring safe, affordable and equal housing in the city.

Leatherwood says seen Detroit change a lot of the past 10 decades, and she's proud to have been a part of it.

"Isn't that something, to live 100 years," said Leatherwood. "I've seen some bad and I've seen some good. The bad parts that I've seen were the depression. I lived through the depression, our war. I lived through riots. The blessings I've seen, I've seen people change and become different. Neighborhoods have changed. Detroit is getting stronger and stronger, I see that."

As for her celebration, MGM catered a custom, breakfast-themed birthday party, because that's her favorite. That also came along with a custom cocktail and cake to mark the big day.