Detroit woman, 29, pleads guilty to distributing millions of pills in dark web trafficking case

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit woman pleaded guilty in connection to a dark web trafficking case, officials said.

Carolyn Hernandez-Taylor pleaded guilty (under a plea agreement) to the following:

conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years)

conspiracy to launder monetary instruments (maximum sentence of 20 years)

dispensing a counterfeit drug (maximum sentence of 10 years)

Investigators worked to find out the distribution hub for illicit drugs after they found out about a dark web marketplace called "Opiateconnect."

The drugs included cocaine and counterfeit drugs that were made to look like alprazolam. The fake drugs were made from "uncontrolled research chemicals not scheduled for human consumption."

Authorities found out the website was operated out of Detroit, and when they executed a search warrant, they also discovered a clandestine drug lab.

Here's what officials seized:

approximately $1,000,000 in cryptocurrency

more than $300,000 in U.S. currency

multiple firearms

an industrial size pill press

industrial mixer

controlled substances, including cocaine and counterfeit drugs

"Drug traffickers will go to any length to sell their poison," said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. "As their efforts evolve so do ours. The best way that we, as law enforcement professionals can continue to dismantle drug trafficking organizations is by working together at the federal, state and local level. I'm incredibly proud of the work of our HSI agents, partners and all the members of the Detroit Dark Web Task Force for their commitment to bring offenders to justice."