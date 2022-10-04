Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Bus service to resume Nov. 20

(CBS DETROIT) - The international bus service from Detroit to Windsor will be back in service beginning Nov. 20 after it was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A schedule will be announced at a later date. Canadian officials say special events service to the Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field is suspended until further notice.

The bus service, which is operated by Transit Windsor, will run seven days a week, costing $7.50 for one way and $15 for a round trip. It will leave from Windsor International Transit Centre (300 Chatham Street West) and operate a short route through Downtown Detroit. The bus will stop at Caesars Windsor on the return trip to Canada before arriving at the terminal.

This comes after Canada announced it was lifting its COVID-19 border travel restrictions on Oct. 1, including testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements.

This decision was prompted by various factors, such as Canada's high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, and the availability and use of vaccine boosters (including new bivalent formulation), rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19.

All travelers, regardless of citizenship no longer have to submit health information through the ArriveCAN app or website, provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre- or on-arrival testing, carry out COVID-related quarantine or isolation, or monitor and report if they develop symptoms upon arriving in Canda.

For more information on the bus service, call 519-944-4111 or visit the City of Windsor's website.