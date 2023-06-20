"Detroit vs Everybody" expanding to Africa

(CBS DETROIT) - "Detroit vs Everybody" is a simple message that has become well-known in Detroit and gained national attention. Now, it's heading to another continent.

It's described as a movement that was created to unite everyone across the city, and the brand is expanding to Africa.

Sean Williams, commercial director of the brand, and Kevin Tolbert, the second vice president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, sat down with CBS News Detroit on Monday to discuss the business venture and the importance of the message today.

"Anytime we see any of our hometown people doing great things, it's always an awesome thing. The brand gained international significance now, so we're proud of that as Detroiters as we watch it grow," Tolbert said.

Watch the full conversation with Williams and Tolbert in the video above.