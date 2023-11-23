Detroit Pistons visit Indiana Pacers on 6-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (2-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -6

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will look to end its six-game road skid when the Pistons face Indiana.

The Pacers are 6-6 against conference opponents. Indiana is first in the Eastern Conference with 30.8 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 12.3.

The Pistons are 1-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Detroit gives up 115.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Pacers average 15.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 10.5 per game the Pistons allow. The Pacers average 109.5 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 126.4 the Pacers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 21.4 points and 7.3 assists for the Pistons. Marcus Sasser is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 131.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.9 points per game.

Pistons: 0-10, averaging 109.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (wrist), Andrew Nembhard: out (back).

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Monte Morris: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.