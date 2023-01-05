Detroit's unemployment rate drops below 7% for first time since 2000

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a significant drop in its unemployment rate for the first time since 2000.

City officials say the rate fell to 6.4% in November, marking the first time it fell below 7% in 20-plus years. In May 2020, unemployment reached 38% at the height of the pandemic.

In 2023, the city expects to add 1,200 jobs at the Amazon distribution center at the former Michigan state fairgrounds, as well as 400 jobs at an upcoming employment center at the site of the former AMC headquarters. Additionally, Lear's new seating facility at the former Cadillac Stamping Plant is expected to reach full employment of at least 400.

The city attributes the economy strengthening to "its ongoing success attracting good paying jobs to Detroit."

"Detroit at Work currently has more than 8,400 jobs available today. For the first time in my lifetime, we have a job available for every Detroiter who wants one," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release.