Detroit transportation director stepping down; City announces new interim leader

G. Michael Staley was named interim executive director of transit, the city of Detroit announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. City of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced a new interim executive director of Transit after the current director announced plans to step down.

Mayor Mike Duggan says executive paratransit manager G. Michael Staley will take over after Mike Oglesby, who started his role in May 2020.

Oglesby will help with the leadership transition through the end of October, according to a press release. City officials say Oglesby indicated a three-year commitment in his role when he accepted the position.

"Mikel took over DDOT in early 2020 and was immediately faced with the COVID crisis," Duggan said in a statement. "He worked very hard to lead DDOT through a challenging period, and we deeply appreciate his contributions. Everyone at the City wishes him all the best in his next chapter."

Staley, who was hired in June 2022, served 29 years in the paratransit industry.

Officials say during his current role with the city, Staley introduced a model bringing the paratransit scheduling and customer service duties in-house, leading to a reduction in customer complaints.

"Michael has done a terrific job fixing what was in many ways a broken paratransit system and making it work for the residents it serves," Duggan said. "He has demonstrated outstanding management ability in a short period of time and earned the confidence of paratransit advocates. I am fully confident he will be able to deliver measurable improvements to DDOT's overall service, as well."

Duggan says he will evaluate Staley's progress after six months and determine whether he will become the permanent director.