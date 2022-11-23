Detroit to lose 70% of paratransit services after city council votes "No" on contract

(CBS DETROIT) - Richard Clay says he is "elated" with Detroit City Council's decision to vote down a contract for Transdev to provide paratransit services in the city.

Clay, who is a member of the National Federation of the Blind (Detroit Chapter), believes it would've been a huge mistake to approve the contract for Transdev. He says it's a company that's been subject to years of complaints.

"City council did some soul searching and found themselves enough backbone to stand up and vote that terrible five year contract with Transdev Down," Clay said.

It was a stunning decision from city council, which initially approved the 5-year, $49 million deal by a 5-3 vote. But later in the day, council members voted again and reversed their decision after receiving some pushback from disabled community members.

"We were bringing this service in-house because we heard the complaints of Transdev prior," said Stephanie Washington, chief of staff for Mayor Mike Duggan.

Washington believes paratransit service would've improved under the new contract because the city was taking over.

"Really, Transdev was the umbrella company for the three service providers, so they were going to provide insurance and training," she said.

Now, she says the city is losing 70% of paratransit services and it's unclear when things will return to normal.

"We have to cut down our service and not be not be of service, helping them get to doctors appointments, getting to see their family, going to their jobs," she said.

Washington says the city is at risk of being out of compliance with the feds, but added the city will work hard to try and find another company.

She says the city will open bidding process as soon as possible. Washington says it could take months before a company is chosen.

Clay is hoping something gets done sooner rather than later.

"I want people to put pressure on him and let him know that providing 30% of paratransit services to the disabled community come January 1. It is not acceptable," Clay said. "It will not fly with the people of Detroit. We have to speak up and say that we will not accept it."