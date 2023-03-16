Detroit to hold hiring fairs to fill more than 100 seasonal positions

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit will be hosting a hiring fair as they are looking to fill more than 100 positions for the summer 2023 season, focusing on grounds and maintenance-related jobs to keep the city clean and safe.

City officials say multiple hiring fairs will be held, and people will be hired on the spot. Pay starts at $15.30 an hour for the General Environmental Technician 1.

Detroit will be hosting hiring fairs to fill more than 100 seasonal positions. City of Detroit

The positions include physical labor in relation to grounds and landscaping work, maintenance and repair work and cleaning and janitorial work in municipal facilities.

"What we do best is keeping our city parks and facilities looking good, which is just what the residents of Detroit deserve. We have an army of dedicated employees, that are on duty working hard, who take pride in performing their jobs. We're looking for more of the same, who want to join our team", said Rosemary Edwards, Asst. Director of Grounds Maintenance, General Services Department. "Ultimately, it takes a village, a community to beautify the city, and these jobs allow people to make a big impact."

Individuals over the age of 18 who have graduated from high school are encouraged to apply before the fairs.

Here is information about the two hiring fairs that are being held:

Lasky Recreation Center

13200 Fenelon St., Detroit, MI 48212

1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28

13200 Fenelon St., Detroit, MI 48212 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 Carpenters & Millwrights Training Center

11687 American St., Detroit, MI 48204

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1

Here are the requirements for applicants to be eligible for these positions: