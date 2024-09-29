Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal wins AL Triple Crown

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal has secured the American League pitching Triple Crown, leading the AL in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

Skubal is the first AL pitching Triple Crown winner since Cleveland's Shane Bieber during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and the first in a full season since Justin Verlander in 2011. Verlander pitched for the tigers that year.

The Tigers' ace had 18 wins, 228 strikeouts and a 2.39 ERA during the regular season.

The playoff-bound Tigers finished the regular season on Sunday, losing to the Chicago White Sox 9-5. The team finished with a record of 86-76, marking their first winning season since 2016 and the end of a decade-long playoff drought.

Detroit begins postseason play on Tuesday in a best-of-three series with the Houston Astros. All three games will be played in Houston.

Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch managed the Astros from 2015 through 2019.

The winner of the series will face the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

